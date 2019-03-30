Barbara Ann Dixon WILLOW PARK--Barbara Ann Dixon, 75, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, FUNERAL: 9:30 a.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olivet. Barbara was born June 5, 1943, in Fort Worth to the late Eva Lee and Hobart Hampton. It was a wicked since of humor of Ronald trying to "save" Barbara Ann's life that started the chain reaction of love for 55 and a half years. Barbara was an expert swimmer, as Ronald soon found out, but not only did she love swimming she loved anything to do with the water. Barbara loved to travel. If she couldn't convince Ronald to go she always knew she could count on her daughters to go with her. She loved being outdoors, and as her family would say she was so tenacious. She was always doing something and when she started there was no stopping her till it was finished. Her early hobbies besides traveling, where going out dancing with Ronald, they had there own versions of the jitterbug western mix. They were always catching people's eyes on the dance floor with their unique sense of style. Barbara retired as a federal employee after 16 years. SURVIVORS: Husband, Ronald Dixon; daughters, Lori Boswell (Tyler) and Stephanie Pennington (Todd); grandsons, Ryon Boswell, Collin Boswell and Andrew Pennington.



Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 30, 2019