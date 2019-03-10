Home

Barbara Ellerbrook
Barbara Ann Ellerbrook

Barbara Ann Ellerbrook Obituary
Barbara Ann Ellerbrook WEATHERFORD--Barbara Ann Ellerbrook, 80, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, after a lengthy but hard-fought illness. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in White's Chapel of Memories, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford, 76086. Interment: Clark Cemetery, Weatherford. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at White's Funeral Home. Barbara was born Jan. 10, 1939, in Weatherford, daughter of Marvin and Idell Hall Jones. She moved to Fort Worth at an early age and graduated from Technical High School. Barbara met and married the love of her life, George Ellerbrook, at Emanuel Church in Fort Worth on Feb. 16, 1957, and they spent 62 happy years together. She worked as a secretary for the Civil Service until she retired. Barbara and George enjoyed traveling all over the world together. One of her favorite hobbies was jewelry making. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Terry Ellerbrook; and brother, Jerry Jones. SURVIVORS: Husband of 62 years, George Ellerbrook; sons, Randy Ellerbrook and wife, Karen, and Mike Ellerbrook; daughter-in-law, Lisa Ellerbrook; granddaughters, Tina Ellerbrook and Emily Ellerbrook; brother, Kenneth Jones; nephews, Todd Ellerbrook and wife, Cheri, Jason Ellerbrook and wife, Leslie, Robert Jones and wife, Tammy, and Tony Jones and wife, Diana; and many other loving family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 10, 2019
