Barbara Ann Gray FORT WORTH -- On the morning of June 28, 2019, Barbara Gray passed away peacefully at the age of 75. GRAVESIDE: 9 am Monday, July 29 at Laurel Land Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers: Please consider a donation to Community Hospice of Texas (www.chot.org). Born in Norfolk, VA on December 28, 1943, Barbara Ann Vickers, came to Texas in her early teens following the untimely deaths of her parents. While in high school, she met the love of her life, Ronnie Wayne Gray, while working at Leonard Brothers Department Store in Fort Worth. They married and raised two children, Stacie and Traci, moving to Burleson in 1978 to live out their lives in the home they built there. Barbara had a strong sense of service and community and dedicated time to social and charity projects through the Rebekah Lodge and Beta Sigma Phi. She worked as a tax preparer when the kids were small and then as a Local Union bookkeeper for the Roofers, Carpenters, Letter Carriers and eventually retired from the Plumbers Local 146. She loved being able to serve the Members and looked forward to their visits to the Union Hall. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie SURVIVORS: her daughter, Traci Gray, her son Stacie Gray and wife, Dawn; brother, Howard Vickers; and several nieces and nephews.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 25, 2019