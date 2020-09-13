Barbara Ann Maples

November 24, 1936 - September 5, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - I'll bet you knew Barbara. You probably saw her at Ol' South Pancake House on one of the 40+ years worth of Sundays she ate there with her family after church at All Saints' Episcopal; she's the one who always ordered German pancakes and knew every waitress by name. You probably knew Barbara from her 20+ years as a secretary at General Dynamic / Lockheed Martin; she's the one who made all the professional PowerPoint presentations before PowerPoint was cool. You knew Barbara if you were on one of her son's Southwest High School football teams; she's the one who cooked meals for you before your games on Friday nights and wore the sweatshirts proclaiming her sons' jersey numbers while cheering on the Rebels. You knew Barbara if you were ever in her home and even the slightest bit hungry (or not); she's the one who fed you the world's best potato salad and chocolate sheet cake with chocolate pecan icing. You knew Barbara if you frequented nail salons in southwest Ft. Worth; she's the one getting acrylic nails always painted with hot pink polish. You probably knew Barbara at Christmastime; she's the one who had a wrapped gift for you under the tree even if she'd just met you. She's also the one who every year decorated her house into the most sparkling Christmas wonderland her 13 grandkids had ever seen complete with handmade individualized stockings and packages bulging from beneath the tree. And the lists she would make! Remember the year she labeled the packages with shorthand so the kids couldn't guess what they'd gotten, dutifully made a reference list so she'd remember who got what, and then lost that list? Remember that joyous chaos? You knew Barbara if you ever told her about an important event coming up in your life, a graduation, an awards ceremony, a game, a recital; she's the one who attended every one of them and sat in the front row because she was your biggest cheerleader. If you didn't know Barbara, you missed out. She died on September 5, 2020 just six months after her husband Freddie and 23 years after her daughter Lisa. Now, her children Kurt Maples, Cindy Price, Lori Teague, and Matt Maples, her 13 grandchildren and their children must grieve her death, learn how to cook her recipes, and grow to love as deeply as she did. We're all missing out now. Because the world has turned upside down in this pandemic, her service will have to wait until we can adequately celebrate her life together. That's how she would want it. Maybe you already knew that.





