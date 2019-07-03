|
Barbara Ann Meredith BURLESON--Barbara Ann Meredith passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the age of 78. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Skyvue Funeral Home in Mansfield. Interment: Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Skyvue Funeral Home. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Carl W. Meredith, in 2017; sister, Lola Kalmus; brother, James Lewallen. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Gary, Randy (Mary) and Ted (LeAnn) Meredith; daughter, Carol (Terry) Malcik; stepchildren, Carl Jr. (Sandy) and Lisa (Richard) Wise; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous other loving family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 3, 2019