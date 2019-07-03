Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
(817) 478-6955
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Meredith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Meredith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Meredith Obituary
Barbara Ann Meredith BURLESON--Barbara Ann Meredith passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the age of 78. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Skyvue Funeral Home in Mansfield. Interment: Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Skyvue Funeral Home. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Carl W. Meredith, in 2017; sister, Lola Kalmus; brother, James Lewallen. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Gary, Randy (Mary) and Ted (LeAnn) Meredith; daughter, Carol (Terry) Malcik; stepchildren, Carl Jr. (Sandy) and Lisa (Richard) Wise; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous other loving family and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now