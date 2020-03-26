|
Barbara Ann Nowosatka BENBROOK -- Barbara Ann Nowosatka passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at the age of 85. GRAVESIDE: A private family service will be held at Laurel Land Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Barbara's name be made at your favorite local animal shelter. Barbara was born to K.B. & Mell Anderson of Denison, Texas on March 10, 1935. She graduated from Denison High in 1954. She met and married Ron Nowosatka on August 4, 1956. After 19 years of world travel as an Air Force family, they settled down in Fort Worth, Texas in 1975. She worked for several years for Civil Service at Carswell AFB. Besides world travel, Barbara enjoyed spending time with grandkids, reading, watching General Hospital and Game of Thrones, going out to eat and taking care of her dogs. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Ron. Barbara was a friend to all critters big and small. SURVIVORS: Sister, Shirley Chilgreen; two sons, Ken (Mary), and Phil; daughter, Kristy (Barney) Stanford; grandsons, Brian, Christopher Oakes and Jake; granddaughters, Jessica and Caitlin. Barbara has 5 great-grandchildren and additional extended family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 26, 2020