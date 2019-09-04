Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
Barbara Ann Pagel


1946 - 2019
Barbara Ann Pagel Obituary
Barbara Ann Pagel FORT WORTH -- Barbara Ann Pagel, 73, loving mother and grandmother, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 in Fort Worth. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, September 6, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Barbara was born on May 28, 1946 in Beeville to Morris Harrison and Florence Sumner Harrison. She was raised in Kerrville. Barbara retired from Administration with Nokia. She will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved her. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Kathie O'Donnell and husband, David, Donna Rena Moore and husband, Randy, and Jamie Dalferes and husband, Christopher; brother, Dennis Harrison; sisters, Debbie Graham and Wanda Andrews and husband, Mike; and 12 grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019
