Barbara Anne Griffin TROPHY CLUB--Barbara "BaBa" Anne Griffin, 70, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Sunday, March 24, at Medlin Cemetery, Trophy Club. MEMORIALS: Please make memorial donations to Mosaic at mosaicinfo.org/donate/mosaic-dallas. Barbara was born Oct. 23, 1948. She lived in Dallas since 1989 and worked in the Trade Show Industry. She enjoyed reading, collecting books, baking and spending time with family and friends. Her warmth, love and kindness was felt by all that knew her through her desserts. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Alice; and brother, Eddie. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her son, Brian and wife, Emma; grandchildren, Aidan and Hailey; daughter, Debbie; grandchildren, Stephen and Nicole; great-grandson, Troy; brother, Martin and wife, Susan; and great-aunt, Virginia and husband, Grover.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 23, 2019