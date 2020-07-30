1/1
Barbara "Jeanne" Boyd
Barbara Boyd WILLOW PARK -- Barbara "Jeanne" Boyd, 89, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020. GRAVESIDE: 10 a.m., Friday, Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: The family would like to thank the friends and family members that have enriched her life and request that memorials be made to the Five and Two food truck ministry at Arlington Heights United Methodist Church, 4200 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, Texas 76107. Jeanne was a 1949 graduate of Polytechnic High School and she retired from Museum of Science and History always saying it was a dream job where she learned something new every day. Jeanne was an active member of Arlington Heights United Methodist Church and served as a greeter at the west door for many years. She enjoyed the fellowship of the "Strings and Pieces" ministry crocheting over 200 prayer shawls. She was preceded in death by Husband, Daniel G. Boyd. SURVIVORS: Sons, Billy G Russell, Jr. and wife, Lynda of Tolar, Randall S. Russell of Graford; daughter, Paula A. Keith of Willow Park; she was blessed with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren who lovingly called her Grandmimi.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Laurel Land Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Baumgardner Funeral Home
3704 Highway 377 South
Fort Worth, TX 76116
(817) 731-8400
