Barbara Buie Blanks
1933 - 2020
Barbara Buie Blanks
January 7, 1933 - August 30, 2020
Hurst, Texas - Barbara Buie Blanks, 87, passed away at home on Sunday August 30, 2020 following long illness.
Barbara was born January 7, 1933 in Norfolk, Virginia to Newton and Sally Buie, but grew up in North Texas She attended Fort Worth Schools and graduated from Poly High School in 1951. It was at Poly that she met Munro Blanks. They married in 1952 and remained married until his death in 2017. They had two daughters Barbara Ann and Melody. Barbara spent her working life with first the Ft. Worth ISD and then the HEB school District. She was a well-known and well-loved employed in both districts. After her retirement she devoted herself to her garden, baking, her many pets and most importantly her grandchildren. She was the beloved Mimi to six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Tom granddaughter Katie and husband Munro.
She is survived by her daughters, Barbara and Melody. Five grandsons, Jay, Pete Mike and Tom and Granddaughter Elizabeth along with four great grandchildren, Patrick, Amory Kathryn, Conner Munro and Atticus.
Private Graveside services will be held at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park at 5725 Colleyville Blvd. Colleyville, Texas at 10:00 Friday September 4.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
8174985894
