Barbara Christine Crouch BEDFORD--Barbara Huber Crouch, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away suddenly Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the age of 83. FUNERAL: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Southside Church of Christ in Fort Worth. Burial follows at Laurel Land. Visitation: The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Barbara was preceded in death by sister, Sandra Huber; brother, Bill Huber; grandson, Michael Daniel; son-in-law, Roy Tyndall. SURVIVORS: She will be greatly missed by her husband of 64 years, Joe Crouch; daughter, Donna (Dan) Daniel; daughter, Mindy Tyndall; son, David (Lisa) Crouch; daughter, Marianne (Jeff) Englant; 13 precious grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles (Donna) Huber; sister-in-law, Nan Huber; brothers-in-law, Ralph Crouch and Al (Anita) Crouch; sister-in-law, Sarah Crouch; and many nieces and nephews. She will be fondly remembered and missed by her family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 16, 2019