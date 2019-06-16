Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Crouch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Christine Crouch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Christine Crouch Obituary
Barbara Christine Crouch BEDFORD--Barbara Huber Crouch, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away suddenly Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the age of 83. FUNERAL: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Southside Church of Christ in Fort Worth. Burial follows at Laurel Land. Visitation: The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Barbara was preceded in death by sister, Sandra Huber; brother, Bill Huber; grandson, Michael Daniel; son-in-law, Roy Tyndall. SURVIVORS: She will be greatly missed by her husband of 64 years, Joe Crouch; daughter, Donna (Dan) Daniel; daughter, Mindy Tyndall; son, David (Lisa) Crouch; daughter, Marianne (Jeff) Englant; 13 precious grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles (Donna) Huber; sister-in-law, Nan Huber; brothers-in-law, Ralph Crouch and Al (Anita) Crouch; sister-in-law, Sarah Crouch; and many nieces and nephews. She will be fondly remembered and missed by her family and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Download Now