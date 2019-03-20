Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Clifton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Clifton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Clifton Obituary
Barbara Clifton BEDFORD--Barbara Clifton of Bedford, Texas, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at the age of 78. SERVICE: Per her wishes, there will not be a funeral or a memorial service. Barbara worked at Bell Helicopter in Hurst for 32 years. We will all remember her genuine kindness and laughter. SURVIVORS: Barbara is survived by her children, Jamie Peacock, Sheri Clifton, and Brett Clifton; granddaughter, Sara Peacock; sister, Shirley Stevenson; a niece: and two nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.