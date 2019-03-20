|
Barbara Clifton BEDFORD--Barbara Clifton of Bedford, Texas, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at the age of 78. SERVICE: Per her wishes, there will not be a funeral or a memorial service. Barbara worked at Bell Helicopter in Hurst for 32 years. We will all remember her genuine kindness and laughter. SURVIVORS: Barbara is survived by her children, Jamie Peacock, Sheri Clifton, and Brett Clifton; granddaughter, Sara Peacock; sister, Shirley Stevenson; a niece: and two nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 20, 2019