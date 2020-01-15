|
Barbara Colleen Boyett Murray HALTOM CITY--Barbara Colleen Boyett Murray passed from this life at home in Haltom City, Texas, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020, in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Barbara was born Jan. 17, 1940, in Decatur, Texas. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, EB and Opal Boyett of Haltom City, Texas; and her husband of 44 years; Paul Edward Murray of Granbury, Texas. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Mary Beth Newland of Cresson, Texas, Jerry Paul Murray and wife, Gayle, of Burleson, Texas, Edith Lynn Horn and husband, Ken, of Saginaw, Texas, Joe Dale Murray of Haltom City, Texas, Pamela Norene Johnson and Donald Washington of Cresson, Texas, and Gary DeWayne Murray and wife, Heike, of Zebrst, Germany; 26 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and her sister, Gwendolyn Stewart of Haltom City, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 15, 2020