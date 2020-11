Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Frankenfield

October 28, 2020

Mansfield, Texas - Barbara Frankenfield, 75 years old, of Mansfield went home to Jesus Christ. She was the loving wife of Charles, mother of Rebecca, Mary Marie, and Sandra, and grandmother of Lauren, Tyler and Elizabeth. She will be missed in this world by Charles, Rebecca, Sandra, and her grandchildren.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store