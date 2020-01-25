Home

Coker-Hawkins Funeral Home
405 E Main St
Decatur, TX 76234
(940) 627-5959
Barbara Hargis Brammer Obituary
Barbara Hargis Brammer AURORA--Barbara Hargis Brammer, 83, a retired teacher, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, Rhome Church of Christ. Burial: Aurora Cemetery. Visitation: The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Hawkins Funeral Home, Decatur. Barbara was born Aug. 20, 1936, to William Alphaeus and Eunice Priddy Hargis in Dawson. She united in marriage April 15, 1960, to Jerry Brammer in Justin. Barbara graduated from North Texas State University with a bachelor's degree, taught 28 years at Northwest ISD. SURVIVORS: Husband of 59 years, Jerry Brammer of Aurora; daughters, Cathy D. Francis, Karen A. Shelfer and husband, Dave, Saginaw; son, David W. Brammer, wife, Kathy; nine grandchildren; many former students.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 25, 2020
