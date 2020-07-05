1/1
Barbara J. Schultz ARLINGTON--Barbara J. Schultz, 85, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. SERVICE: Per Barbara's request, there will not be a memorial service. Barbara was born March 24, 1935, in Utica, N.Y. She married her high school sweetheart December 18, 1954. Barbara was one of Jehovah's Witnesses for 49 years. She was a wonderful and devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Our mom was known for her kind and generous spirit. Her life filled so many with lasting memories. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; and son, David. SURVIVORS: daughter, Pam Harrell and husband, Duane; son, Michael and wife, Amanda; grandsons, Brandon Harrell and Phillip Harrell; great-grandson, Coy Harrell; brother, Larry Burdick and wife Pat of Jaffrey, N.H.; brother, Butch Burdick and wife Linda, of Rome, N.Y.; brother, Dan Burdick and wife, Kathy, of Utica, N.Y.; sister, Heidi Spartano and husband, Chris, of Selkirk, N.Y.; other relatives and numerous friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
