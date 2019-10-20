Home

Barbara Jane Malone Tims FORT WORTH--Barbara Jane Malone Tims, 80, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. FUNERAL: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Hospice of Texas or the . Barbara was born Aug. 7, 1939, in Grand Saline to Oscar and Marie Malone. The family lived in San Diego during World War II, after which they returned to Texas and eventually settled in Fort Worth. After graduating from Brewer High School in 1957, Barbara earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Texas Christian University in 1961. She married Ray Eugene Tims in 1962. Barbara was a commercial artist until 1965 when she became a stay-at-home mother to her three children. Barbara was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend with a deep, unwavering love for the Lord. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. SURVIVORS: Son, Scott Tims and wife, Lauren, of Dallas; daughter, Krista Beech and husband, Scott, of North Richland Hills; son, Dr. Bryan Tims of Venus; grandchildren, Austin Tims of San Antonio, Allison Vanderpoel and husband, Kyri, of Seattle, Alexa and Ashlyn Beech of North Richland Hills, and Gabby Garcia of Dallas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 20, 2019
