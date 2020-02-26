|
Barbara Janet Shelton ARLINGTON--Barbara Janet Shelton was born Oct. 10, 1938, in Enterprise, Kan., to Margaret and Robert Buhrer. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Covenant United Methodist Church, 3608 Matlock Road, Arlington, Texas, 76015. A committal service at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery will be held at a later date. She was an extremely talented young woman. Whether she was singing onstage or twirling a baton with the band, Barbara was always involved in the arts. After college, Barbara devoted 17 years of marriage to Richard K. Fickett, with whom she adopted three children-- Michael, David, and Amy. She later married her second husband, Jack Shelton, and soon gave birth to their daughter, Shanna. Barbara was also stepmother to Jack's children-- Jack Jr., Robert, Trish, and Angelita. Barbara wore many hats in her career life but was always drawn back to her love for music. She studied at SMU in Dallas, Texas, and over sought multiple church choirs over the years. Her home church was Covenant United Methodist, where she also served as lay leader. In recent years, Barbara has spent free time sharing her love of books and art through her social media pages and groups. She has made an amazing amount of friends around the world, and she has blessed many a newsfeed with beautiful artwork and literature. Barb was preceded in death by her father, Robert Buhrer; mother, Margaret Buhrer; husband, Jack Shelton; stepson, Jack Shelton Jr.; and grandson, Terrance Fickett.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020