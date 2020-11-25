1/1
Barbara Jean Edwards Smith
1956 - 2020
Barbara Jean Edwards Smith
October 23, 1956 - November 14, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Barbara Jean Smith entered rest Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Celebration of Life: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, at Greater North Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1500 Swift Street. Service will be live streamed on Baker Funeral Home Facebook page.
Burial: DFW National Cemetery.
Barbara was born October 23, 1956 in Fort Worth.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Smith; father, Charles King; brother, Eugene "Carl" Edwards; and sister, Vertie Edwards,
Survivors: Mother, Gloria Fulcher; aunt, Martha Clements; brothers, Terry Edwards and Jeffery Miles (Sharon); sister, Carla Pace (Reverend Steven) ;special children, Perry Brown and Lisa Gail Lawson(Curtis); several generations of other relatives ;special friends, Dawn Johnson and Valerie Mitchell.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Greater North Ebenezer Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
301 East Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-332-4468
November 24, 2020
To the Family of Barbara Smith: May the Lord God gently wrap his arms around you and give you strength for today and hope for tomorrow; knowing that those we love must someday pass beyond our present sight, must leave us and the world we know without their radiant light; but we know that like a candle their lovely light will shine to brighten up another place more perfect, more Divine; and in the realm of Heaven where their light shines so bright, Barbara lives forevermore in God's Eternal Light.

It is my prayer that the memories you hold dear will comfort you and give you peace.

Debra Watson Barnes
Fort Worth Women's Ministry Coalition-Women on the Move
Outreach Coordinator

Debra Watson Barnes
November 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Baker Funeral Home
