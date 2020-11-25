To the Family of Barbara Smith: May the Lord God gently wrap his arms around you and give you strength for today and hope for tomorrow; knowing that those we love must someday pass beyond our present sight, must leave us and the world we know without their radiant light; but we know that like a candle their lovely light will shine to brighten up another place more perfect, more Divine; and in the realm of Heaven where their light shines so bright, Barbara lives forevermore in God's Eternal Light.



It is my prayer that the memories you hold dear will comfort you and give you peace.



Debra Watson Barnes

Fort Worth Women's Ministry Coalition-Women on the Move

Outreach Coordinator





Debra Watson Barnes