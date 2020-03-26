|
Barbara Guthrie HALTOM CITY -- Barbara Jean Guthrie, 81, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Due to the current conditions in our county the service will have to be private. The family plans to have a memorial service for Barbara at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers you may make a donation in Barbara's name to Community Hospice at 1111 Summit Ave., Fort Worth, Texas. Barbara was born in Cleburne, Texas to Evertt and Gracie Dillard on Jan. 15, 1939. She was retired from Birdville Independent School District Child Nutrition department after 28 years of service. Most all of those years were at North Oaks Middle School where she was the baker and then moved up to the manager of the cafeteria. She was a loving wife, mother and grandma. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Nelson Guthrie; parents, Evertt Dillard and Gracie Hodges; and many, many loving family members. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Debby Anthony and husband, Robert and Vicki Lynn Lambeth and husband, Jason; grandson, Michael Anthony; and a host of extended family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 26, 2020