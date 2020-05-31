Barbara Jean Kemp
1937 - 2020
Barbara Jean Kemp ARLINGTON--Barbara Jean Kemp, 82, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Arlington. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Lamar Baptist Church, 1000 W. Lamar Blvd., Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Barbara was born Oct. 8, 1937, in Fort Worth to Samuel Harrison Hall and Dorothy Ola Kerr Hall. She was an Arlington resident for 46-years. Barbara was a longtime devoted member of Lamar Baptist Church since 1994 and was the pastor's secretary for 23 years. She enjoyed Bible study; crocheting; baking, cross-stitch and PTA involvement during her children's school years. SURVIVORS: Husband of 60 years, L.J. Kemp; son, Michael Jim Kemp; daughter, Shirley Jean Gammon; brothers, A.L. Hutton, who preceded her in death March 8, 2009, and Jim Hall; sisters, Nancy Edson and Mary Lynne Creedon; and grandchildren, Lyndsey Turman and Harper Kemp.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
JUN
3
Funeral
02:00 PM
Lamar Baptist Church,
Funeral services provided by
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
