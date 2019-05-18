Barbara Jean Vest- Elam SPRINGTOWN--Barbara Jean Vest-Elam, 61, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at her home in Springtown. She battled with diabetes and neuropathy for years along with other illnesses. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Biggers Funeral Chapel. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Mrs. Elam was born Aug. 21, 1957, in Pecos, but later grew up in Brownfield, where her mother, Edrie, and father, Marvin Vest, raised her along with three other siblings. She was the baby of the family. She later married James Elam on June 27, 1977, and then three years later had one daughter, Amanda Kay, and one son, Cori Wayne, who sadly passed away Oct. 17, 1981. He died of sudden infant death syndrome at the age of 4 months old. Barbara was one of the most kind-hearted people you would have ever met. She was funny, sassy, and honest. She would help anyone she could who was in need of anything. She was always there. She loved with her whole heart. There are just not enough words to describe how amazing she was. She loved her grandbabies so much; Laney Kay, Kiley, Jean and Bailey Reece were her whole world. She truly loved you all. SURVIVORS: Her husband, James Elam; daughter, Amanda Kay; granddaughters, Laney Kay, Kiley, Jean, and Bailey Reece; her sister; nieces; nephews; and many friends.



