Barbara Joan Dobbins Piper FORT WORTH--Barbara Joan Dobbins Piper passed away peacefully at the age of 86 in the early morning of Sunday, April 14, 2019. In her last days, she was surrounded by her family and friends and their love and prayers. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, 800 W. 5th St., Fort Worth, Texas, 76102. A reception will follow at the church from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. At 1 p.m., the procession will leave the church to proceed to the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery for a graveside service at 2 p.m. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Brown, Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home, 425 S. Henderson St., Fort Worth, Texas, 76104. Joan was born Monday, Nov. 20, 1933. As a loving and gentle mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Joan will be missed by her daughter, Jeanine; her sons, Ed and John and their significant others; her grandchildren, Melanie, Justin, Robert, Will, Brandon, Dakota, Dylan and Derek. She will also be greatly missed by all of her great-grandchildren as well. Growing up the adopted child of Selma Jane and John Dobbins, she spent her earliest years in Okmulgee, Okla., before moving to Texas. Joan's family was always the apple of her eye, and her happiest times were when they were all together for holidays, birthdays, and other special occasions. She loved to travel, dance, cook, and she held each family member close to her heart, leading and loving them well. Joan touched so many lives in so many different ways. She will always be remembered for her timeless beauty, work ethic, quick wit, kindness, and willingness to help those less fortunate. She made friends instantly and most remained lifelong friends throughout her life. She had the good fortune of also meeting some of her blood relatives from her natural mother's side later in her life, and they were so happy to get to know her. Joan raised her three children in Fort Worth while working multiple jobs throughout her long career. She ended her career as a vice president for Overton National Bank. In the '60s, Joan was extremely involved with Beta Sigma Phi where she served as the chapter president and the city council president. This began her lifelong involvement in numerous civic and social clubs in which she held numerous leadership positions. Some of these included the Women's Club, Bon Soir, Lion's Club and many others. She was always generous with her time and valued giving back to the community and causes she cared for. She married the love of her life, John Jacob Piper, and remained with him until his passing in 2002. She was so proud of her extended family and always had a smile, some helpful advice, or a good meal to help a family member in need. She was the unquestioned leader of our family, and the values she taught us and the love she shared with us all will remain with us forever. BROWN, OWENS BRUMLEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 425 S Henderson St., 817-335-4557 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

