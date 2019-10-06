Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home
4216 South Bowen Road
Arlington, TX 76016
(817) 468-8111
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Dvorak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Joyce Dvorak


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Joyce Dvorak Obituary
Barbara Joyce Dvorak ARLINGTON--Barbara Joyce Dvorak, 79, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. VISITATION: 1:30 p.m., followed by funeral service at 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home, Arlington, Texas. Inurnment: DFW National Cemetery at a later date. MEMORIALS: May be made to the National or . SURVIVORS: Survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Raymond Dvorak; brother, Russell Parsons; children, Reed Dvorak and Reve' Hissong; nine grandchildren; other family; and many friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now