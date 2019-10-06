|
Barbara Joyce Dvorak ARLINGTON--Barbara Joyce Dvorak, 79, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. VISITATION: 1:30 p.m., followed by funeral service at 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home, Arlington, Texas. Inurnment: DFW National Cemetery at a later date. MEMORIALS: May be made to the National or . SURVIVORS: Survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Raymond Dvorak; brother, Russell Parsons; children, Reed Dvorak and Reve' Hissong; nine grandchildren; other family; and many friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019