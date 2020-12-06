Barbara K. Bruner

August 18, 1931 - November 23, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Barbara K. Bruner, 89, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2020.

A private graveside will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park.

Barbara was born Aug. 18, 1931, in Fort Worth to Rainey LeFan and Maye Temple. After graduating from North Side High School in the late 1940s, Barbara worked for several years at Kimball Brothers Furniture in the Fort Worth stockyards. She married Gordon Bruner in 1952 on Christmas Day and devoted herself to home and family. With her husband being an Air Force officer, she lived in several places in and outside the country. When Gordon retired in 1976, they returned to their native Fort Worth. They were dedicated Christians and attended the Western Hills Church of Christ, a congregation they had helped form in the early 1960s.

Barbara was reasonably healthy most of her life. She was married to Gordon Bruner for 63 years and spent over 30 years in the house they built on one of the highest hills in Fort Worth where she loved the views in all directions. By her mid-80s, she needed daily help with her activities and moved into a Memory Care facility. One of her greatest joys there was when her great-grandchildren would visit and entertain her.

Survivors: Three children, Gordon II of Fort Worth, Melinda of Houston and David of Anacortes, Wash.; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.







