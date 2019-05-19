Home

Thursday, May 23, 2019
Barbara K. Wylie ARLINGTON--Barbara K. Wylie, 73, returned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Her strong faith in Jesus Christ, as well as her devotion to family and friends, gave her the courage to fight ALS, and ultimately find peace. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Woods Chapel Baptist Church in Arlington, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ALS Association. Barbara was born Feb. 15, 1946, in Terre Haute, Ind., to Everett and Mary Fogel. She graduated from Cory High School, received her Bachelor of Science in Education from Indiana State University, and Master's Degree from Texas A&M University-Commerce. She first served as an educator in Ohio before moving to Texas. She worked for the Dallas ISD for 15 years, and then taught for 20 years at Wimbish Elementary School in Arlington, Texas, before retiring. She was a gifted teacher who loved her students deeply. Barbara enjoyed volunteering with many ministries at her church, playing with her grandchildren, growing orchids, reading, watching BBC mysteries, sewing, and baking world-class pies. She is now reunited with her beloved father, mother, and grandparents. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Samuel C. Wylie Jr.; her daughter and son, Amie Deupree and Brad Wylie, their spouses, Kelvin Deupree and Donna Wylie; grandchildren, Zane Deupree, Bryce Deupree, and Brinley Wylie; her brother, Bart Fogel and his wife, Susan Fogel, of Brazil, Ind.; as well as her church family and much-loved friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 19, 2019
