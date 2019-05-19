Barbara Kay Helmick BENBROOK--Barbara Kay Drake Helmick of Benbrook passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, with family by her side. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 20, in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. Barbara was born May 28, 1971, to Robbie and Bonnie Drake of Port Arthur. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Midland, then earned her associate degree from Midland Community College. She received certifications in Medical Dosimetry and Radiation Therapy from the University of Texas at M.D. Anderson's School of Health Sciences. In 1996, Barbara married Homer Matthew Helmick of Fort Worth. They built their life together in Fort Worth, raising two children, Braiden and Bella. Barbara would volunteer to help meet a need when she saw one, serving at her children's school and church. Her service to others and her sweet and gentle spirit reflected her deep faith in Christ. Her friendships were many and lasting. She loved to laugh, make others laugh, and would go out of her way to make all feel comfortable and accepted. In life, Barbara fulfilled a childhood desire of being a mother. As a wife, mother and friend, she showed unconditional love, forgiveness and grace. Her giving spirit continues through her organ donation blessing others and healing with a servant's heart. Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Robert George Drake of Port Arthur. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Homer Matthew Helmick; daughter, Bella Katherine Helmick; son, Braiden Matthew Helmick; mother, Bonnie Ruth Drake; sister, Benda Drake Woolsey; and many nieces and nephews.



