Barbara Lambert HALTOM CITY--Barbara Lambert, 92, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. FUNERAL: was Friday, July 5, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to AlZHEIMERSresearchfoundation.com/make-a-donation/. Barbara was born and graduated in Wichita Falls and moved to the Fort Worth area in 1956. She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church. After she retired, Barbara loved to volunteer at the Haltom City Senior Center. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Raymon R. Lambert; son, Randel Lambert; and brother, Pliny Andrews. SURVIVORS: Son, Raymon A. Lambert and wife, Janette; grandsons, Raymon R. Lambert and wife, Robyn, Ryan Lambert and wife, Charlene and Rick Lambert; five great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Carol Andrews; daughter-in-law, Pam Lambert; and many friends and neighbors.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 6, 2019