Barbara Lilly Sweeney HURST--Barbara Lilly Sweeney, born Aug. 22, 1961, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 6, 2020. Barbara was a mother, first and foremost. Her son, Timothy, was the center of her life. She was a loving and devoted daughter, sister and friend. Barbara was a first responder, first as a paramedic, then as a nurse, and a last responder, as a crisis care hospice nurse. She spent the last six years working for VITAS Hospice. Barbara was preceded in death by her mother, Jane Bailie Nix; father, Col. Warren R. Lilly; and brother, John Stuart Lilly. SURVIVORS: Barbara is survived by her son, Timothy Dale Lilly, his wife, Samantha, granddaughters, Havyn Jane Lilly and Kaylin Serenity Jackson, and grandson, Ryan Cole Lilly. Barbara is also survived by her sister, Patsy Lilly Bolding and her family; her aunt, Pat Williamson of Minnesota; and several cousins. For those that truly knew Barbara, it is no surprise that she donated her body to science. The hope and peace she gave in life, she will give with her gift in death. The family wishes to express special gratitude to Barbara's dear friends, Susie Mott Rhoades and "Ter Bear," for helping make her life a little easier these last few months.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 15, 2020.
