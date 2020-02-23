|
Barbara Lou Rice Stockman WEATHERFORD--Barbara Stockman, 87, peacefully passed with her husband, Russell Stockman, at her side on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, after a battle with Alzheimer's and lung cancer. SERVICE: Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Aledo. Interment: 2 p.m. in the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Barbara was a parishioner at St. Peters and Holy Redeemer Catholic churches. Her son, Gerald, preceded her in death. SURVIVORS: Husband of 70 years, Russell; children, Deborah Lou and David Russell; grandchildren, Michael Ray Ruff, Russell Allen Stockman, Shelby Stockman West, and Jamie Stockman Dworsky; and great-granddaughter, Copeland Nan Dworsky.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020