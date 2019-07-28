|
|
Barbara Lynn Crenshaw RICHLAND HILLS--Barbara Lynn Crenshaw passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the age of 65. She was with family when she passed. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Crossroads Church of Fort Worth, 6331 Blvd. 26, Suite 250, North Richland Hills. Lunch will follow at the home of Carol and Bobby Dvorak. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Richland Hills Library, 9015 Grand Ave., North Richland Hills, TX 76180 in her name. Barbie was born May 4, 1954, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Warren Allen and Mary Ann Kirn Crenshaw. She attended Richland Elementary and Richland Junior High. Barbie had Down syndrome and was a pioneer in the Birdville ISD special education curriculum. She was able to read and write proficiently and was very articulate. She was the #1 fan of The Beatles, Tom Jones and Tom Selleck. Her skills at music and movie trivia were amazing. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved her annual Bingo games. Those of us who knew her best knew about rainchecks, love letters, the peanut butter song, Little Debbies, pudding cups, cheese, and hold it, hold it. She was able to look at a person and tell them what movie star or notable personality they resembled. Carol was Roseanne Barr, Mary Frances was Sophia Loren, Dr. Joe Lambert was Bruce Boxleitner, Judge Pat Ferchill was Colin Powell. She loved her trips to the library and was always treated as the queen that she was by the staff. SURVIVORS: She is survived by sisters, Patricia Ann Crenshaw Pentecost Faeth (Errol), Mary Frances Crenshaw Wasson Rocconi (Tom), Carol Jane Crenshaw Dvorak (Bobby); and brother, Michael Allen Crenshaw. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 28, 2019