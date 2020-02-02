|
Barbara Lynn LeBlanc Pierce CROWLEY--Barbara Lynn LeBlanc Pierce, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, with her son at her side. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at St. Stephen Presbyterian Church, 2700 McPherson Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, with Rev. Frederick Field Ritsch officiating. Honorary Pallbearers: Pat Wood III, F. Charles "Chase" LeBlanc II, F. Charles "Trip" LeBlanc III, Matthew Bancroft, Andrew Bancroft, and R.J. Ruffin. MEMORIALS: If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Barbara L. Pierce Memorial Fund at St. Stephen Presbyterian Church or to Community Hospice of Cleburne. Born June 25, 1934, in Lafayette, La., to Francis LeBlanc and Mary Mae Hardy, Barbara's family moved to Port Arthur, Texas, in 1944. She grew up there and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1953. Barbara had a beautiful voice with such a passion for music throughout her life. In her younger years she sang at various events and even wrote a few songs. She wore many hats during her full and eventful life, but her two favorite hats were motherhood and being the wife of her beloved Donald. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Gene Pierce; and her brother, F. Charles LeBlanc. SURVIVORS: She is survived by sons, Burt J. Lee III of Crowley, Texas, Donald Blake Pierce (Mary), of Dayton, Texas, Jeffrey Todd Pierce (Kari), of Fort Worth, Texas; daughters, Allison Lee Nixon (Paul), of Grand Cayman Island, Cayman Islands, B.W.I., Tammy Wanzer (Anthony), of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren, Bree Ann Nixon, Stephanie Pierce Hollins (Jason), Jennifer Pierce Hayes (William), and Nicholas Pierce; sister-in-law, Sherry Baker LeBlanc of Houston, Texas; nephew, F. Charles (Chase) LeBlanc (Kristi) of Houston, Texas; nieces, Kimberly "Kim" LeBlanc Bancroft (Tim) of Houston, Texas, and Kristin Lynne LeBlanc of Houston, Texas; four great-nephews; and two great-nieces; Barbara's best friend of 76 years, Lysabeth Ann "Sissy" Hogan Wood of Bryan, Texas. Barbara's son, Burt, wishes to express his sincere gratitude to Community Hospice of Cleburne, Texas. Especially to Dorris Cawvy, RN, Stephanie Johnson, Renee, and Chaplain Jack Glen. They went above and beyond their duties in ministering care to his mother and allowed him to honor and carry out her wishes God bless each one of them.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 2, 2020