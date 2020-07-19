1/1
Barbara Mae Hagerer Roddy
Barbara Mae Hagerer Roddy DALLAS--Barbara Mae Hagerer Roddy, 95, peacefully passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Monday July 20, 2020, in Greenwood Memorial Park. Barbara was born in Watertown, N.Y., on Dec. 1, 1924, to Joseph Earl Hagerer and Lorilla Frances Lewis. Barbara received her diploma from Carthage High School in 1941. She then attended Rochester Business Institute and graduated from the Standard Secretarial School in 1943. On Feb. 2, 1946, she married Tommie E. Roddy Jr., and they resided in Fort Worth. Barbara was a genealogy enthusiast and dedicated her time tracing her family's ancestry. As a result, she became a proud member of The General Society of Mayflower Decedents, a hereditary organization of individuals who have documented their descent from at least one of the passengers who arrived on the Mayflower in 1620, and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also a member of The Woman's Club of Fort Worth. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Tommie E. Roddy Jr.; her daughter, Nancy Mitchell; and her grandson, Kirby Jackson III. SURVIVORS: Barbara is survived by her daughters, Carol Jackson and Donna Goetz; her grandchildren, Michael Mitchell, Jennifer Mitchell DuFour, Ashley Jackson, Mallory Goetz and Stephanie Goetz; and her great-grandchildren, Dakota Mitchell, Hailey Dufour, Hannah Dufour, and Jackson Ryan.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
