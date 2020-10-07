Barbara Maples
May 21, 1939 - October 4, 2020
Colleyville, Texas - Barbara Ann Maples of Colleyville, Texas went to be with the Lord on October 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Moore Sr., Anna Lavada Moore, husband Ken Maples Sr. and son Ken Maples Jr. and grandson Bobby Maples, brother Sonny Moore and sister Melva Joyce Martin. She is survived by her daughter Kelli Cheek and husband Bob Cheek, brother Jerry Moore and family, grandchildren Amanda Weikel, Andrea Weikel, Adam Weikel and Daniel Cheek, Zack Moyer and 8 great-grandchildren. Her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and numerous friends will miss her smile, hugs and laughter.
Services will be held at Forest Ridge Funeral Home in North Richland Hills. Visitation will be October 9, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00pm. The memorial service will be October 10, 2020 at 11:00am. Graveside service to follow at 12:30pm at Bluebonnet Memorial Park in Colleyville.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
in her name.