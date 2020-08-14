Barbara Moore FORT WORTH -- Barbara Moore, age 91, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020 at the home of her daughter. PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m., Sun., Aug. 16, Annetta Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Children's Day School Program or the church library at the First United Methodist Church of Fort Worth, 800 W. 5 th Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. She was born on July 18, 1929 in Austin, Texas and spent her growing up years throughout west Texas. Barbara's beautiful life was an example of love and devotion to family and friends. She was a talented artist and a member of several Fort Worth art clubs. She volunteered for many years at Baylor All Saints Medical Center and in the library at her church. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Moore. SURVIVORS: Her daughter and son-in-law, Lynne and Jim Carpenter; her grandchildren, Keely Hulme and Gary Carpenter; sister, Dolores Harris; niece and nephew, Susan and Kyle Harris; and 3 precious great-granddaughters.