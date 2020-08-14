1/1
Barbara Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Moore FORT WORTH -- Barbara Moore, age 91, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020 at the home of her daughter. PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m., Sun., Aug. 16, Annetta Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Children's Day School Program or the church library at the First United Methodist Church of Fort Worth, 800 W. 5 th Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. She was born on July 18, 1929 in Austin, Texas and spent her growing up years throughout west Texas. Barbara's beautiful life was an example of love and devotion to family and friends. She was a talented artist and a member of several Fort Worth art clubs. She volunteered for many years at Baylor All Saints Medical Center and in the library at her church. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Moore. SURVIVORS: Her daughter and son-in-law, Lynne and Jim Carpenter; her grandchildren, Keely Hulme and Gary Carpenter; sister, Dolores Harris; niece and nephew, Susan and Kyle Harris; and 3 precious great-granddaughters.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved