Barbara Ray Cox SOUTHLAKE--Barbara Ray Cox went to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, after a five-year battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Billy S. "Buddy" Cox (2016); and her first husband, Richard Holloway (1965). GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Due to the current restrictions placed on the free people of Texas, a graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Memorial Park. She will be interred alongside Buddy and her parents following the service. Barbara was born Dec. 7, 1935, to Ray and Mildred Garrett in Fort Worth, Texas. She grew up in the Arlington Heights area of Fort Worth and graduated from Arlington Heights High School. Barbara was widowed as a young mother and married Buddy when Steve was 6 years old. She was a traditional housewife and mother, successfully raising all three boys, including Buddy's two sons by a previous marriage, Billy and Jeffrey, as her own. She never missed her sons' baseball or football games as they grew up and rarely missed a grandson's football or basketball game. As an adult, Barbara became interested in genealogy and learned she was a distant cousin of Samuel L. Clemens, otherwise known as Mark Twain. Buddy and Barbara were husband and wife, mother and father and best friend to each other. She and Buddy were active members of Richland Hills Church of Christ, now known as The Hills Church. Barbara was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in September 2015. Upon Buddy's death in 2016, it was apparent she could no longer live on her own and she moved to Memory Care. She spent the last two and a half of her life at Silverado Southlake. As the disease progressed, she became more forgetful, disoriented, and suffered increasingly failing health, finally succumbing to the relentless disease. The wonderful, loving staff at Silverado Southlake, along with her surviving sons, made her life pleasant, joyful, and comfortable right up until the Lord mercifully called her home. SURVIVORS: Sons, Billy S. Cox Jr., Steven Holloway Cox and Jeffrey Lynn Cox; grandsons, Billy S. Cox III, Ryan Holloway Cox and Coleton Lee Cox; and great-grandchildren, Makenzee Amelia Cox, Reese Shannon Cox and Cooper Holloway Cox.