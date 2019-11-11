|
|
Barbara Starnes Pritchett HALTOM CITY--Barbara Starnes Pritchett, 81, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Barbara was born July 20, 1938, in Fort Worth, Texas, to the late J.D Starnes and Alleane Bridges Starnes. Barbara met the love of her life, Al, in 1956 and married him in 1957. Al and Barbara spent 20 years living the Air Force family life. She was so proud of him being in the service. She loved the travels and the many friends they met along the way. After they retired, they enjoyed spending time with their many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Shellie Fuller; sons, David Pritchett, Ray Pritchett, Billy Pritchett; grandchildren, Rodger Fuller, Lee Fuller, Sarah Pritchett, Alex Pritchett, Lyndsie Pritchett, Kristofer Pritchett, Zachary Pritchett; great-grandchildren, Trey Fuller, Olivia Fuller, Alex Fuller, Nick Pritchett; brother, Jackie Starnes and wife, Helen; cousin, Terry Bridges; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 11, 2019