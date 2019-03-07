Barbara Stratton Dietz FORT WORTH -- Barbara Stratton Dietz left this world peacefully late Monday evening, March 5, 2019, less than one week from her 84th birthday. CELEBRATION OF HER LIFE: 10:30 a.m. Friday in the sanctuary of University United Methodist Church, 2416 W. Berry Street, with the Rev. Beth Evers, pastor of the church, officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in Greenwood Memorial Park. Family and friends will gather from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Great Room at Robertson Mueller Harper. Born March 11, 1935 in Raymond, Wash., Barbara was the daughter of William and Margaret Kraus Stratton. After graduating from high school, she traveled to England where she met Ed Dietz Jr. at a USO bingo game. They married in May 1953 and went on to have 5 children in 6 1/2 years. Following the death of her husband, Barbara ran Dietz Lab Inc. and Eyewear by Dietz for over 30 years, learning the business by osmosis. An "Optical Pioneer", she felt blessed to have had so many wonderful friends in the industry. Barbara was a member of University United Methodist Church and Colonial Country Club. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Seattle, Scottsdale, Santa Fe and New York, and was a collector of Western and Native American art. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter, Diane Dietz Stocker. SURVIVORS: In addition to her son, Ed Dietz III of Fort Worth, Barbara is survived by her daughters, Debra Dietz Kemp and her husband, Greg of Summerlin, Nev., Dixie Dietz of Fort Worth and Dannie Dietz Lougee and her husband, Dave of Great Falls, VA.; she was grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother, also of 11.



