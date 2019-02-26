|
Barbara Sutter FORT WORTH--Barbara Sutter, 94, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. Visitation: 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the service. Barbara was born Sept. 11, 1924, to Willie and Vera Foster in McAllen, Texas. SURVIVORS: Children, Ron Sutter and wife, Janie, Shirley Windhorst and husband, Kenneth, John F. Sutter and wife, Linda, and Thomas Sutter and wife, Grace; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Bill C. Foster and wife, Ellen.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2019