Barbara "Jeanette" Taylor FORT WORTH -- Barbara "Jeanette" Taylor, 75, of Hudson Oaks, passed away on June 3, 2019 in Weatherford with her family at her side. SERVICE: 10 a.m., Friday, June 7, 2019, Biggers Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside: 3 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 Shelby Chapel Cemetery, Athens, Texas Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019, Biggers Funeral Home, 6100 Azle Ave, Fort Worth, Texas 76135. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to a local animal shelter. Jeanette was born September 25, 1943 in Athens, Texas to Bailey and Mattie Terry. She married Lewis "Don" Taylor on May 7, 1965 in Mineral Wells, Texas. She retired from TXU as a materials coordinator. Jeanette loved her family, friends and animals. Her hobbies included traveling, crafts and taking photographs. She also enjoyed jewelry, perfume, and chocolate. She was preceded in death by her parents Bailey and Mattie, two sisters, Opal and Pauline, and three brothers HB, Basil, and Billy. SURVIVORS: Jeanette is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Lewis "Don" Taylor; daughter, Kim Griffith; granddaughters, Krystin Rogers and Chelsea Polanco; brother, Charles Terry. Jeanette has seven great grandsons, several nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 5, 2019