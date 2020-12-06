1/1
Barbara Vaughan
1941 - 2020
Barbara Vaughan
March 2, 1941 - November 30, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Barbara Vaughan passed away Nov. 30, 2020 from complications of dementia.
Due to Covid restrictions there will be no viewing only a small graveside for family.
Barbara was born in Arkansas in 1941. Her family moved to Fort Worth in 1949. She graduated from North Side High School and later from Texas Wesleyan University with a degree in accounting.
She was married to Jerry Vaughan for 52 years and had two sons, Steven Vaughan and Jonathan Vaughan. She also has two grandchildren that meant the world to her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; and her parents, Hoyt and Lynne.
Survivors: Sons, Steven Vaughan and Jonathan Vaughan both of Fort Worth; two grandchildren Austin and Sophia also from Fort worth; and three sisters, Becky Christian of Fort Worth, Jo Ann Kirk of Alvarado, Texas and Jeannette Maxwell of Stephenville.



Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
