Barbara VaughanMarch 2, 1941 - November 30, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Barbara Vaughan passed away Nov. 30, 2020 from complications of dementia.Due to Covid restrictions there will be no viewing only a small graveside for family.Barbara was born in Arkansas in 1941. Her family moved to Fort Worth in 1949. She graduated from North Side High School and later from Texas Wesleyan University with a degree in accounting.She was married to Jerry Vaughan for 52 years and had two sons, Steven Vaughan and Jonathan Vaughan. She also has two grandchildren that meant the world to her.She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; and her parents, Hoyt and Lynne.Survivors: Sons, Steven Vaughan and Jonathan Vaughan both of Fort Worth; two grandchildren Austin and Sophia also from Fort worth; and three sisters, Becky Christian of Fort Worth, Jo Ann Kirk of Alvarado, Texas and Jeannette Maxwell of Stephenville.