Barney Lloyd Smith FORT WORTH--Barney Lloyd Smith, 82, went to be with his Lord Wednesday, July 24, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Aurora Cemetery in Aurora. Barney was born Sept. 1, 1936, to Barney McCook and Clara Jane McPeak Smith in Fort Worth, Texas. He served in the Marine Corps Reserves, was a pilot, salesman, rancher, and business owner along with many other business ventures. Barney professed his faith and love when he gave his life to Jesus Christ. He called Jesus Lord. Barney attended Gateway Church in Fort Worth. Barney was preceded in death by his parents; his three brothers, Buddy, PaulRay, and Ronald Smith; his sister, Carolyn Benton. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish his memory are his son, Dr. Lance Smith of Azle; his daughter, Crystal Smith of Boyd; his granddaughter, Claire VanderWall of Grand Rapids, Mich.; his brother, Jerry Smith of Boyd; numerous nieces, nephews and, cousins; and a host of friends.
