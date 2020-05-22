Barrett Dean Guyton FORT WORTH -- Barrett Dean Guyton passed away on May 15, 2020. SERVICE: A private service for family and close friends was held at 11a.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 At Lighthouse Fellowship, 7200 Robertson Road, in Fort Worth, Committal 1:30 P.M. at Greenwood Memorial Park. Barrett was an avid baseball, Nascar, golf and over all sports fan. He worked as an account manager for multiple logistics and transportation companies. Barrett was a loving father to his two children. He was a devoted husband, son, brother and uncle. SURVIVORS: Wife, Allison Colman; children, Bryce and Ava; parents, Helen and Dean Guyton; brothers, Blake Guyton and wife, Mallory, Beau Guyton and wife, Natalie; sister, Brooke Guyton Ellis and husband, Nolan; nieces, Savannah, Kate, Emelia; nephew, Noah; grandmother, Mary Gallaway.