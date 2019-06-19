Barry H. Trowbridge ARLINGTON--Barry H. Trowbridge, 64, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Dallas. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3809 Curt Drive, Arlington, Texas, 76016. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., prior to the service, at the church. Burial: Emerald Hills Cemetery in Kennedale. Flowers may be sent to Wade Funeral Home in Arlington, Texas. Barry was born Aug. 24, 1954, in Provo, Utah, to Duaine Elwyn Trowbridge and Janet Beckel Trowbridge. Barry married his soulmate, Kathy Rae Otte, on Dec. 18, 1975, in the Logan Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The two met at 9 years old and knew they would be married someday. They were blessed with five beautiful children and six grandchildren (to date). At age 19, Barry served a two-year mission in northern Brazil. He cherished the language, experiences and people he came to love as he shared the message of Jesus Christ. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Brigham Young University and worked as a mechanical engineer. His career brought a wide variety of opportunities from creating mirrors on satellites, designing helicopters and building the superconducting supercollider. Barry's true love was his family. He lived to be a father and grandfather. His love was overflowing as he spent time beside each family member, showing how deeply he cared. He truly loves the Lord and served Him valiantly in any capacity he was asked. Barry was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy; his father, Duaine; and his sister, Tammy. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his mother, Janet Beckel Trowbridge; sister, Susan (Fred) Kessler of Salt Lake City, Utah; brother, Alan (Carolyn) of West Valley City, Utah. Barry is also survived by his five children and six grandchildren: Ryan and Andrea Trowbridge of Arlington (Abby and Ethan); David and Leah Trowbridge of Waco (Jake, Stephen, Riley and Cora Mae); Maren and Isaac Erickson of Mansfield; Kari and Braden Mockli of Dallas; and Matthew and Aly Trowbridge of Gresham, Ore.



