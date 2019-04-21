|
|
Barry J Moffat FORT WORTH--Barry J Moffat, 65, passed Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, Johnny B's, W Camp Bowie, Fort Worth, Texas. He was cremated, and no formal services will be held. Barry was born in Fort Worth, Texas. He went to sleep at home after a short battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, George; mother, Nadine; and stepson, Alex Tomlin. SURVIVORS: Wife, Stormy; brother, Keith; sister, Judy; nephew, Stryker; stepdaughter, Shae Stover; granddaughter, Alexis Tomlin; grandsons, Randy Stover and Harold Wade Tomlin; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019