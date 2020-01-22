|
Barry Keyes Fawcett DALLAS--Barry Keyes Fawcett, M.D., 82, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Barry was born in Austin, Texas, on April 2, 1937, to Truman and Wilma Fawcett. Barry grew up in Johnson City, Texas, living an idyllic childhood in a small central Texas town. From a young age, he was a natural businessman and had a true entrepreneurial spirit. Some of his business ventures as a child include raising 10,000 turkeys, building and running a miniature golf course in Johnson City, and working at his father's pharmacy. Barry was valedictorian of his high school and attended Southwestern University in Georgetown where he met his wife of 58 years, Jo Ann Boozer Fawcett. Barry attended UT Southwestern Medical School, graduating in 1963. He then completed a residency in general practice at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. His medical career began in Kerrville, Texas, and he later moved to Hurst, Texas, and formed Guthrie, Golden and Fawcett Clinic, which later became Mid Cities Family Practice at Harris Methodist H-E-B. He was a family physician in the truest sense taking care of patients with dedication from cradle to grave. He was a lifelong teacher with great practical advice. His hobbies included golf, which he enjoyed tremendously. He had many memorable golf trips with great friends and a "hole in one" while playing with his sons on Father's Day. He was a loving husband and father and will be missed greatly. Barry was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Fawcett, and his parents. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his sons, Mike (Jill) and David (Stephany); grandchildren, Cameron, Luke, Zach, Maeve, Aidan and Decklan. He is also survived by his sister, Juliet Jelinek (Frank); niece, Alyssa Jelinek Melton (Judson); and nephew, Frank Jelinek Jr. SERVICE: A service honoring Barry will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at First United Methodist Church of Hurst. Burial and a graveside service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in Johnson City Masonic Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at or .
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 22, 2020