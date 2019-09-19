|
|
Barry Rodgers DUNCANVILLE -- Barry Rodgers, 65, passed away on September 13th after his fight against pancreatic cancer. SERVICE: Please contact the family for memorial details. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org) He worked as a data analyst at UT Southwestern, displaying a passion for problem solving. He enjoyed photography, playing the drums, and spending time with his family. He is preceded by his father Maurice, his mother Faye, and his son Trey. SURVIVORS: He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Cindy; his brother, Ritchie; his children, Rachel, Chris, and Jenifer; and his 5 grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 19, 2019