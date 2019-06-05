Beatrice "Bea" Bryant Wright LONGVIEW -- Beatrice "Bea" Bryant Wright passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019 in a health care facility in Longview, Texas, after a courageous battle with many health problems. She was a woman of faith and knew the Lord gave her strength during these times. SERVICE: A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: Contributions to the Humane Society of North Texas or a would be requested as a remembrance in lieu of flowers. Bea was born February 21, 1937 to James and Loretta Duggins Bryant of Moberly, Mo. She enjoyed storytelling and belonged to clubs in Tulsa, Okla. and Fort Worth. She was especially pleased to tell stories at her grandchildren, nieces and nephews schools. SURVIVORS: sister, Betty Bryant Crow of Fort Worth; son, Jeff and wife, Rhonda of Big Sandy, Texas; son, Phil and partner, Blake Wendel of Dripping Springs, Texas; grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Chris Wright, Will Wright along with Andrew Wright, Gillian Wright, and Bryn Wright and their mother, Janet Bawcom; in addition to beloved nieces and nephews.



