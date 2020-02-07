|
|
Beatrice Camese Scott ROLLING HILLS -- Beatrice Scott received her crown of righteousness, Monday, January 27, 2020. CELEBRATION OF A LIFE: 11 a.m., Sat., Stewart Chapel CME. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m., Fri. with a family hour from 7 to 8 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: Children, LaTasha Sample, Montrell Sample, Cecil Milton; brothers, Kenneth Sample (LaChevia), Vince Miller (Peggy); sister, Helen Whitley; grandchildren, Antonio and Alexis and a host of other family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 7, 2020